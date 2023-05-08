Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 9,911 Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,728,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.35 on Monday. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

