Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $111,000 Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIMS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 825,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 624,127 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $977,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,287.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,721 shares of company stock worth $7,643,918. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

