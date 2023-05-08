Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $60,000 Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Olaplex by 530.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLPX. TD Cowen cut shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

