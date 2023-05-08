Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $116,425.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several analysts have commented on FELE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

