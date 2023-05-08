Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts have commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $175.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 1,732.44%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

