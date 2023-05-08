Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $357.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.86.

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gartner by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT opened at $303.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.38. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

