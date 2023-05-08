Genius Sports (GENI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,571,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genius Sports by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 483,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 265,862 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Genius Sports

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.