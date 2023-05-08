Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of C$41.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$3.27 on Monday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$153.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

