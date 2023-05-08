Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of C$41.95 million during the quarter.
Geodrill Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$3.27 on Monday. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$153.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.92.
Geodrill Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
