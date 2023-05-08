George Weston (WN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE:WN opened at C$175.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$138.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.92. The stock has a market cap of C$24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.97.

George Weston Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total transaction of C$165,302.00. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.30, for a total value of C$165,302.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,725 shares of company stock worth $796,594. 56.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.33.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

