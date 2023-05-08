Glenview Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

