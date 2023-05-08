Glenview Trust Co Buys 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

AEP stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

