Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,268 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

