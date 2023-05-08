Glenview Trust Co Invests $279,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

