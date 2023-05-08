Glenview Trust Co Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $226.38 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.25.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.