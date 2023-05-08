Glenview Trust Co Makes New $208,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.16. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

