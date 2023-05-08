Glenview Trust Co Makes New $235,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $120.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

