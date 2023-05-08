Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,269 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ED opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

