Glenview Trust Co Takes $255,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after purchasing an additional 246,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,592,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Entergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.