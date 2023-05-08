Glenview Trust Co Takes $366,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $154.92 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.01.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

