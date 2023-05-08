Glenview Trust Co Takes $451,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,614,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,648,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $464.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

