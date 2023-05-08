Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

GMRE opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 494.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

