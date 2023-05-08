Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

