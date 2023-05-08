Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $227.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Globant by 541.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $3,285,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Globant by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Globant by 91.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB opened at $142.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

