Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 155,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

GSSC opened at $53.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $61.68.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

