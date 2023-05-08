Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Great Ajax Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE AJX opened at $5.58 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

