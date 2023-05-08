Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $11.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several brokerages have commented on GHL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of GHL opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.