Grocery Outlet (GO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY23 guidance at $0.94-$0.99 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $930.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $1,471,209.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,712.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $1,471,209.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,712.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,588 shares of company stock worth $3,597,460. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,576,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after acquiring an additional 387,274 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

