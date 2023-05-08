GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Trading Up 9.4 %

GRWG opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.