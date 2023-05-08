GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. GrowGeneration has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $54.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 58.87%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GrowGeneration Trading Up 9.4 %
GRWG opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $8.63.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.25 to $4.30 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the operation of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers. The firm is also involved in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking environmental control systems and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening.
