Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $159.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

