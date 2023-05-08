Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $377,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,155,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 735,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of CVE opened at $15.92 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

