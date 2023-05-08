Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HGTY opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93. Hagerty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hagerty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

