Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.65 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

