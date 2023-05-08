Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HHRSW opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. Hammerhead Energy has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

