HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) CEO Purchases $82,500.00 in Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO Joseph F. Casey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $394.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Several brokerages have issued reports on HONE. Raymond James started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

