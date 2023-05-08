Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Downgraded by Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken cut shares of Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRVFF opened at C$19.30 on Friday. Harvia Oyj has a 52 week low of C$19.30 and a 52 week high of C$19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.75.

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

