Head to Head Analysis: Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) versus Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dai Nippon Printing pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dai Nippon Printing N/A N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 0 0 N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dai Nippon Printing and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dai Nippon Printing and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dai Nippon Printing $11.97 billion 0.71 $864.92 million $1.56 9.38 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.44 billion 0.36 $292.22 million $2.55 2.50

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dai Nippon Printing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution. The Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment offers packaging materials, interior and exterior construction materials, photographic materials, and industrial supplies. The Electronics segment handles precision electronic components and other products. The Beverages segment produces and sells carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. The company was founded on October 9, 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; ropeway rubber rings; anti-vibration membranes for skis and snowboards; and customised injection moulding and extrusion parts with sealing or damping functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

