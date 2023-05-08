Head to Head Contrast: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) vs. Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -21.76% -98.82% -56.65% Grand Canyon Education 20.29% 30.99% 23.58%

Volatility & Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and Grand Canyon Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 71.93%. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $162.66 million 2.89 -$35.40 million ($0.43) -6.63 Grand Canyon Education $911.31 million 3.78 $184.68 million $6.00 18.68

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Nerdy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

