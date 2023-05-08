Head-To-Head Contrast: United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 1.67% 1.00% 0.34% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $14.43 billion 1.13 $341.00 million $0.08 444.31 United Maritime $22.78 million 1.04 $37.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 1,912.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than United Maritime.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats United Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. The Utilities segment includes regulation of business which earn a return on asset base. The Transport segment is involved in transportation for freight, bulk commodities, and passenger. The Midstream segment offers systems that gives energy transmission, gathering, processing, and storage services. The Data Infrastructure segment includes critical infrastructure and services to global communication companies. The company was founded in July 1905 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.