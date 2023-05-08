Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY23 guidance at $5.25 to $5.42 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.33. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Henry Schein by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 878,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,831,000 after buying an additional 154,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after buying an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.