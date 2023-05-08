Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie L’helias purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,328.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,047,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.