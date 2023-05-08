Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 1.7 %

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

