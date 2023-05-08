HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Lowered to $44.00 at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DINO. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.