Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic worth $19,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 40,747 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $83.74 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

