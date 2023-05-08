Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,912 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $101,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

