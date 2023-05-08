Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $87.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26,081.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 192,479 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

