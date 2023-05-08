H&R Block (HRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of $4.51 per share for the quarter. H&R Block has set its FY23 guidance at $3.70-3.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.70-$3.95 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $32.43 on Monday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

