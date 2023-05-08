Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 98,608 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $22.76 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

