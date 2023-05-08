Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.