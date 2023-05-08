IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given Maintains Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

IDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDA opened at $110.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5,362.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 594,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 201,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

