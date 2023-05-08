IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Reiterated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

IDA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

